Copeland Capital Management Lowered Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stake as Valuation Rose; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $41.61 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 728.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 770,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 876,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.97 million, up from 105,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 66,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 466,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 532,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 216,650 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins invested in 1.38% or 125,169 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.45% or 172,939 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 138,016 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Limited Liability invested in 52,530 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 197,027 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Pennsylvania has 521,484 shares. 31,000 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Boys Arnold owns 70,407 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc owns 16,100 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp has 195,377 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.11% or 47,192 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 354,909 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Art Advisors Limited invested in 95,261 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 363,443 shares to 543,401 shares, valued at $99.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 57,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,144 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 77.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 131,978 shares to 779,785 shares, valued at $30.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil And Gas (NYSE:COG) by 62,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.