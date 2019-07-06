Copeland Capital Management Lowered By $3.37 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 44.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,161 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 25,176 shares with $4.21 million value, down from 45,337 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $119.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinet Group had 3 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by William Blair. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. See TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) latest ratings:

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 77,711 shares to 237,162 valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 68,483 shares and now owns 576,242 shares. Retail Opportunity Invst Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Scotia Capital. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. Seaport Global upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 0.42% or 38,498 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairview Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,681 shares. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 349,416 shares. Personal Corporation holds 2,418 shares. 12.37M are owned by Bankshares Of America De. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 1.64% or 74,487 shares. 34,866 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 150,657 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communications Limited Com stated it has 14,279 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Limited has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 42,922 shares or 1.88% of the stock.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The firm offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It has a 24.81 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.