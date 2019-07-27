Copeland Capital Management Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $3.05 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) latest ratings:

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 41.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,004 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 11,251 shares with $4.29M value, down from 19,255 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1,265 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 5,883 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 5,063 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,774 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,324 shares. Cibc Incorporated holds 0.43% or 247,562 shares. Spears Abacus Lc accumulated 2,259 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 0.65% or 7,245 shares. Bank & Trust holds 113,026 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 43,740 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 3,333 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank owns 2,279 shares. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Lc has 3.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roundview Cap has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,175 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 23,226 shares to 297,724 valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 38,018 shares and now owns 172,218 shares. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was made by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,508 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 0.16% or 6,792 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 15.62M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 0.44% or 615,468 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated has 44,775 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 203,231 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,825 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 0.32% or 141,100 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beaumont Prns Ltd Com holds 0.54% or 31,615 shares in its portfolio. United Fire Gru owns 2.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,000 shares. Sei Invs owns 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 455,321 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,960 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Limited reported 1,432 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.