Copeland Capital Management Lifted Amerisafe (AMSF) Stake; Northstar Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Facebook Class A (FB)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 248.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 8,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 17,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 211,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 194,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 66,864 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,603 shares to 63,057 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.