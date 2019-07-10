Copeland Capital Management Increases Holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI); Fayez Sarofim & Company Maintains Position in Starbuckscorp (SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 91,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, up from 441,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 117,162 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Starbuckscorp (SBUX) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 73,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,704 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 81,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Starbuckscorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 3.30M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Investments Communications reported 7,764 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. City reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 182,436 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,752 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 1,099 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 31,987 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 34,120 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Natixis Lp accumulated 1.33 million shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 1.69% or 101,902 shares in its portfolio. Sei Com reported 406,949 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,834 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.07% stake.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM) by 185,567 shares to 14.25 million shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,183 shares, and cut its stake in Spdrs&P500etftrust (SPY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $3.50M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by Varma Vivek C. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock or 152,634 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,547 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 10,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.39 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,154 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 500,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 59,878 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Victory Capital Inc has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Element Capital Mngmt Lc holds 5,312 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 2,728 shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moody State Bank Division accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 517,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copeland Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 532,310 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

