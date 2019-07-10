Copeland Capital Management Increased Kar Auction Services (KAR) Position; Shaker Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 276,240 shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 9,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,590 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.75M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of October 31, 2016 – PR Newswire” on November 28, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 26,344 shares to 47,806 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,433 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Limited Company reported 70,579 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc accumulated 20,985 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.25M shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 15,881 shares. 144 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company. Blb&B Advsr Ltd reported 14,260 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 343,906 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.3% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Sigma Planning holds 56,379 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 87,332 shares. Coastline Tru holds 13,474 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “KAR Auction Services To Spin-Off Salvage Auction Unit – Forbes Now” on March 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Launches State-of-the-Art Data Science Pricing Tool for Commercial Consignment Customers – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 20,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,176 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,599 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 402,967 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Com owns 25,792 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP owns 37,441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 9 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 0.03% or 174,632 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0% or 4,794 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 29,883 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 158,300 shares. 36,058 are held by Interest Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 14,275 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Gates Management owns 2.98 million shares.