Copeland Capital Management Increased Its Core (CORE) Stake; Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust Has 1.21 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 23 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 19 sold and reduced positions in Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.21 million shares, down from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Core (CORE) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 131,978 shares as Core (CORE)’s stock rose 6.24%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 779,785 shares with $30.97M value, up from 647,807 last quarter. Core now has $1.47B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 462,925 shares traded or 81.68% up from the average. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Atria Investments Llc owns 77,926 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.3% invested in the company for 50,966 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 158,224 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 59,917 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $726.10 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold CORE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 41.90 million shares or 3.85% more from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 7.05 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bessemer has 72,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 31,132 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bogle Mngmt LP De reported 138,705 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.05% or 420,939 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Sei reported 45,502 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 34,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 15,312 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Cable One Inc stake by 5,323 shares to 31,031 valued at $36.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 16,455 shares and now owns 144,126 shares. Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.