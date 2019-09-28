Copeland Capital Management Increased Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $1.75 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 347 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.16 million, down from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 53,310 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 13,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 111,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24M, up from 97,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 420,492 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.73M for 11.26 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Piper Jaffray Expands Technology Investment Banking with Hiring of Robert Berstein – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Grupo Nutresa, Cameron’s Coffee, Stripe, Gamut, Riverside – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lenders agree to temporarily amend Pacific Ethanol’s loans – Sacramento Business Journal” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) to Acquire Weeden & Co., LP – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PJC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 3.65% more from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 67,491 shares. Citigroup holds 11,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate holds 0% or 4 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 107 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 463,259 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 29,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 4,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,764 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 784 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,710 shares. Maltese Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 51,200 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 5,657 shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Co owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 559,724 shares to 562,034 shares, valued at $29.45 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 111,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,564 are held by Mason Street Lc. Ledyard Bancshares invested in 0.74% or 43,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 688,712 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 329 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 180,037 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 18 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 68,206 shares. Accredited Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Highlander Capital Management holds 500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 1,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 537,197 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited reported 2,317 shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Broadridge Announces Data Control Solution Suite – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,192 shares to 42,239 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 66,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,158 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).