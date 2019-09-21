Copeland Capital Management Holding In Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Was Has Raised; Visa (V) Holder Wedbush Securities Boosted Its Position by $635,256 as Share Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 23,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 130,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 107,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 488,829 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,748 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 48,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23,581 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,239 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,790 shares to 4,384 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,859 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE).

