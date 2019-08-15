Copeland Capital Management Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Lowered by $2.73 Million; Seatown Holdings Increases Stake in Chegg (CHGG)

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 33,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.94 million shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 11,748 shares to 94,743 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww holds 0.08% or 93,386 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.62% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.69M shares. Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware holds 0.25% or 8,037 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel owns 4,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 9,182 shares. 10 invested in 0.72% or 17,693 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.58% or 11,863 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 1,500 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,726 shares. Davis R M has 6,093 shares. Moreover, King Luther Mngmt Corporation has 0.92% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 56,402 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Texas Money Limited invested 1.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks Disrupting the Education System – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Names Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 381 shares stake. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0% or 188 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.15% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 869,703 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). D E Shaw holds 767,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 68,346 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 25,278 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc has invested 0.05% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 403 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ameriprise Fin invested in 379,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock.