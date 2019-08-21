Copeland Capital Management Has Upped Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stake; ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (ERDCF) SI Decreased By 0.27%

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 68,483 shares as Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)’s stock rose 4.53%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 576,242 shares with $24.36M value, up from 507,759 last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 155,849 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 08/05/2018 – COHEN & STEERS REPORTS PRELIMINARY AUM $58.5B AS OF APRIL 30; 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q REV. $94.5M; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ERDCF) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. ERDCF’s SI was 183,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 184,000 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 9 days are for ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ERDCF)’s short sellers to cover ERDCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1778. About 130,121 shares traded or 256.43% up from the average. Erdene Resource Development Corporation (OTCMKTS:ERDCF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company has market cap of $30.53 million. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on the development of the Bayan Khundii gold project; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project situated in southwest Mongolia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Grp invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 0.02% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Ftb Inc stated it has 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Gabelli & Investment Advisers invested in 10,000 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,566 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 236,469 shares. 750 were reported by Assetmark. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 711,512 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 222,810 shares. 1,170 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).