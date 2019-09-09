Copeland Capital Management Has Upped By $4.92 Million Its Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holding; Shorts at Trustco Bank NY (TRST) Raised By 14.26%

Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had an increase of 14.26% in short interest. TRST’s SI was 3.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.26% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 17 days are for Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s short sellers to cover TRST’s short positions. The SI to Trustco Bank Corp NY’s float is 3.99%. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 96,208 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 91,031 shares as Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)’s stock rose 14.15%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 532,310 shares with $28.88M value, up from 441,279 last quarter. Cogent Communications Holdings now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 110,847 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,942 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by CURLEY KEVIN M, worth $11,925 on Thursday, July 25. HALL MICHAEL JAMES bought $22,470 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $38,547 were bought by MARINELLO ANTHONY J MD PHD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 500 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 546,520 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) or 23,000 shares. Bouchey Fin Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 17,409 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 15,334 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 18,706 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 64,216 shares. 10,078 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 68,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,412 shares.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $756.38 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 85 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.06% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0.01% or 33,536 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.19% stake. Chicago Equity Partners invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,187 shares. 1,670 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd. 8,300 are owned by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. Everence Capital holds 6,040 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 31,627 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 16,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 27,450 shares. 238,125 are held by Ranger Invest Management L P. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) stake by 14,680 shares to 49,423 valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 14,332 shares and now owns 13,153 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.