Copeland Capital Management Has Upped By $3.22 Million Its Standex International Corporat (SXI) Stake; Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased By $521,970 Its Boeing Company (BA) Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 16.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired 1,370 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 9,495 shares with $3.62M value, up from 8,125 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $187.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Standex International Corporat (SXI) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 44,111 shares as Standex International Corporat (SXI)’s stock rose 8.10%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 179,054 shares with $13.14 million value, up from 134,943 last quarter. Standex International Corporat now has $777.41 million valuation. It closed at $61.45 lastly. It is down 31.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 28.77% above currents $332.86 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.15% or 3,456 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3.09 million shares. Grace And White New York invested in 2.78% or 30,750 shares. 80 are held by First Washington. 48,603 are owned by Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,544 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 45,295 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,117 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt has 14,919 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,810 shares. Stanley accumulated 0.62% or 6,699 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Com reported 12,485 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 98,210 are held by Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.91% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 179,054 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Barclays Plc accumulated 11,159 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt reported 1,018 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 12,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 16,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 22,869 shares. 3,467 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 4,394 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 7,211 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 624,267 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 8,913 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 110,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) ROE Of 11% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Standex Announces New Management Appointments – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Standex Announces 220th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

