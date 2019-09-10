Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Price Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $8.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 378,279 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 33,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 3.21M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13,655 shares to 152,271 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 1.12% or 6,270 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 0.56% or 11,313 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,873 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,567 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 97,255 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 20,286 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.16% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 8,037 shares. St Johns Management Co Ltd Liability reported 6,977 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Raymond James Trust Na owns 52,917 shares. Bryn Mawr Company invested 0.95% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Btim has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stock Yards State Bank & Tru reported 9,251 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 86,175 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,323 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 49,492 shares in its portfolio. American Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% or 1,376 shares. Co Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Edgepoint Inv has 7.92% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 16.02M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 311,931 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Caledonia Public Limited Co has invested 1.26% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Covington Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).