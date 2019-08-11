Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Core (CORE) Stake; Hni (HNI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Core (CORE) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 74,181 shares as Core (CORE)’s stock rose 6.24%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 647,807 shares with $24.05 million value, up from 573,626 last quarter. Core now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.06% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 414,774 shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Hni Corp (HNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 64 sold and reduced positions in Hni Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.12 million shares, down from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hni Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding has $43 highest and $38 lowest target. $40’s average target is 18.52% above currents $33.75 stock price. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of CORE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 21.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $46.73 million for 7.37 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.84% EPS growth.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.