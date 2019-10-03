Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Badger Meter (BMI) Stake; American Century Companies Increased Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 99,352 shares as Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s stock declined 4.00%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 570,172 shares with $34.03M value, up from 470,820 last quarter. Badger Meter Inc. now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 138,108 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c

American Century Companies Inc increased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 1315.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 147,098 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 158,276 shares with $8.56 million value, up from 11,178 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $6.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 660,143 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 54,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl has 1,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 570,172 are owned by Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. 159,000 are owned by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. United Automobile Association stated it has 4,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications invested in 116,666 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 105,571 shares. 5,000 are held by Bluestein R H. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 24,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 2,152 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 19,974 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 111 shares. Aperio Llc, California-based fund reported 39,170 shares.

