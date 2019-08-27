Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 50.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 35,718 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 34,441 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 70,159 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 128 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 115 sold and decreased their equity positions in Omnicell Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 37.93 million shares, down from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Omnicell Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 96 Increased: 81 New Position: 47.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 63.27 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 522,049 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 61,066 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.88% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,722 shares.

The stock increased 1.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 161,153 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) stake by 38,677 shares to 470,820 valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kennedy (NYSE:KW) stake by 98,475 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 5.30% above currents $106.89 stock price. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11700 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21.