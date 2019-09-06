Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Heico (HEI) Position by $1.89 Million; Towle & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) as Share Price Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 239,251 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 99,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $142.93. About 612,116 shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.65M for 62.69 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

