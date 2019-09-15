Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered By $5.99 Million Its Exponent (EXPO) Holding; Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Had 1 Bulls

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Exponent Inc (EXPO) stake by 24.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 103,347 shares as Exponent Inc (EXPO)’s stock rose 23.03%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 319,119 shares with $18.68 million value, down from 422,466 last quarter. Exponent Inc now has $3.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 157,642 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 19.12% above currents $36.66 stock price. Harley-Davidson had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $50.0000 46.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

08/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 52.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Sandler Cap owns 1.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 257,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 22,405 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 454,660 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 0.1% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,738 shares. Stanley accumulated 14,840 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Saturna Corporation stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 189,492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 19,754 shares. 24,088 are owned by Citigroup. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 7,770 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,907 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) stake by 57,873 shares to 332,943 valued at $32.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Core (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 131,978 shares and now owns 779,785 shares. Cabot Oil And Gas (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Td Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 299,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Dodge & Cox owns 0.29% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 9.90M shares. Community Financial Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 239,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 411,500 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 35,500 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 9,221 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc holds 7,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,241 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 20,243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council invested in 275,484 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.92M shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.