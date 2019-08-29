Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Synnex (SNX) Stake by $2.91 Million; Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Smith Moore & Company Decreased Its Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 30,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 275,070 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24 million, up from 244,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 210,093 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,248 shares to 31,319 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 81,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,830 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,959 shares to 133,788 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 35,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

