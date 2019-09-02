Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Quaker Chemical (KWR) Position; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Its Mfa Financial (MFA) Position by $832,797 as Shares Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (MFA) by 335.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 118,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 154,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 35,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. It closed at $7.17 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 11,559 shares as the company's stock declined 15.68% . The institutional investor held 136,792 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, up from 125,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quaker Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 78,930 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Quaker Chemical Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KWR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quaker Houghton to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Leaders in Industrial Process Fluids Combine to Form Quaker Houghton – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quaker Chemical to merge with Houghton International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2017.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42,687 shares to 52,098 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,431 shares, and cut its stake in Church And Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh holds 0.02% or 1,416 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 2,159 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,941 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 2,427 shares. Sei Communications reported 20,916 shares. State Street invested in 404,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Gru has 9,902 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 2,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 25,156 shares. Ls Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts has invested 0.2% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Lpl Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,176 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 5,008 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) by 11,130 shares to 4,227 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 8,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,452 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Limited owns 22,801 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0% or 17,192 shares. Amer Fincl, Ohio-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Wasatch Advisors, Utah-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 181,437 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.33% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 6.26M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Round Table Services Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,745 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 63,067 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated stated it has 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc has invested 0.06% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).