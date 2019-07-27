Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Its J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Stake by $669,166; Celgene (CELG) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, down from 372,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 39,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,564 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.53 million, down from 362,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,159 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Zebra Cap Lc accumulated 18,336 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 14,710 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 20,148 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel owns 0.97% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 25,428 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Com Limited has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Personal Fin Service has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.09% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,307 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Etrade Limited Liability Company owns 7,159 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 711 shares stake. Smith Graham And Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.82% or 86,251 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 70,996 shares to 414,501 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 43,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “j2 Cloud Services’ MyHealth Inbox Empowers Patients with Document Portability – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DXC & Zafin’s Banking Solution to Boost Customer Engagement – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Tech Gainers of 1H19 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire (GWRE) Strengthens PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Incredibly Cheap Healthcare Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Celgene (CELG) Selected Lead Oncology Therapeutic Candidate Under Bispecific Antibody Collaboration – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s Pomalyst-based therapy OK’d in Canada for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,816 shares to 446,131 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).