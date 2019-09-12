Copeland Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Morningstar (MORN) by $2.37 Million as Valuation Rose; Ajo LP Stake in Tech Data (TECD) Has Trimmed by $9.50 Million as Stock Declined

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Tech Data (TECD) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 91,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, down from 117,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Tech Data for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 371,417 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 16,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 144,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, down from 160,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 75,396 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 14/05/2018 – AUSNET SERVICES LTD AST.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.65 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$8.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 15/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Mogarabi Says WPP CEO Should Come From Within (Video); 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE; 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) by 15,691 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 39,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.31M for 8.94 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) by 712,718 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $106.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton (NYSE:ETN) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group.

