Copeland Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $3.80 Million as Stock Rose; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 873,411 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 15,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $513.89. About 267,192 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 68,483 shares to 576,242 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold 1,257 shares worth $478,833. The insider TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million. $1.47 million worth of stock was sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. 5,648 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $2.15 million on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West accumulated 3,608 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 391,528 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 972,015 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 7,157 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.36% or 52,410 shares in its portfolio. The Utah-based Albion Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp has invested 0.81% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rivulet Capital Lc invested 18.26% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,225 shares.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.