Copeland Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) as Share Value Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $28.43 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (JKHY) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 48,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 66,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 365,124 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 148,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 64,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 213,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 730 were reported by Plante Moran Advsr Limited. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 31,499 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 171,794 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.09M shares. Bbr Partners Lc reported 42,809 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Joel Isaacson & stated it has 6,353 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). St Germain D J holds 18,449 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 1,275 shares. Zweig has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,700 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gideon Cap Inc reported 8,644 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors accumulated 153 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 46,886 shares to 51,369 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 87,992 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 5,456 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 98,363 shares stake. Burney Com holds 0.35% or 40,503 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management LP has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 449,708 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,340 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,429 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 234 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 112,834 shares. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 5,264 are owned by Counselors Incorporated. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 291 shares.