Copeland Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $3.34 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 75,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 55,177 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 542,407 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.50 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,502 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 392,421 shares or 2.67% of the stock. 204,276 are held by Old Natl Bancorp In. Acr Alpine Limited Company holds 1.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 94.01M shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company owns 9,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Co reported 7,493 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,603 shares. Wills Grp holds 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,193 shares. Veritas Investment (Uk) Ltd holds 2,180 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 16,981 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.84% or 64,123 shares. First National Bank & Company Of Newtown holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,354 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1.24M shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Gfs Ltd Liability Co holds 16,865 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,805 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.