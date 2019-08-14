ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:AVHNF) had an increase of 1.93% in short interest. AVHNF’s SI was 21,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.93% from 20,700 shares previously. It closed at $156.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Communications (JCOM) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 7,781 shares as J2 Global Communications (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 364,958 shares with $31.61M value, down from 372,739 last quarter. J2 Global Communications now has $3.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 1,920 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,121 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.23% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 20,148 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,499 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 30,968 shares. The New York-based J Goldman & Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 200 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 2,717 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 5.57 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has 0.65% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 316,871 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 8,160 shares. Smithfield Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 90,496 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 250 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global (JCOM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) stake by 13,655 shares to 152,271 valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 11,748 shares and now owns 94,743 shares. Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) was raised too.