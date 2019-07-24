Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Cohen & Steers (CNS) by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Trimmed Position

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 3.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 68,483 shares as the company's stock rose 30.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,242 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.36 million, up from 507,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 60,625 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 36.64% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 907,170 shares. Montag A & Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,018 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd owns 117,830 shares. The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Ct has invested 2.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Highland Capital Llc stated it has 22,581 shares. Columbia Asset has 1.8% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sit Investment Assoc reported 164,885 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,278 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Consolidated Investment Grp Lc reported 23,698 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.11% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.7% or 51,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 452,384 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 457,030 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,600 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M. Shares for $5.01 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 1.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 81,271 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,547 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

