Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted Quaker Chemical (KWR) Stake By $2.31 Million; Dodge & Cox Has Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position

Dodge & Cox increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 1.59 million shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Dodge & Cox holds 81.81M shares with $3.95 billion value, up from 80.22 million last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 10.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 11,559 shares as Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)’s stock declined 15.68%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 136,792 shares with $27.40M value, up from 125,233 last quarter. Quaker Chemical Corp now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.83. About 68,163 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 14/03/2018 – Quaker Chemical Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor; 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 24/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Disappointed over Cancellation of US-North Korea Summit; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Waste Connections Inc stake by 115,755 shares to 54,624 valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 30,970 shares and now owns 1,932 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 11.70% above currents $46.16 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17.

Dodge & Cox decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,700 shares to 43,310 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 12,400 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.