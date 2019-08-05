Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted Its U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Rose; Centre Asset Management Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.63 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 10,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 174,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, up from 163,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.7. About 73,024 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0% or 5,561 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). King Luther Cap Mngmt has 58,070 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 3,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.18 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 3,686 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 8,613 shares. 19,029 are held by Brown Advisory. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 2,501 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 5,108 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 4,700 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Nine-Clinic Group Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 05, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CEO Christopher Reading on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Physical Therapy: A Good Old-Fashioned GARP Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 8,605 shares to 44,431 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,112 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. 950 shares were bought by Chapman Harry S, worth $100,064 on Monday, March 18.