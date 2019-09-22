Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted American Water Works Company (AWK) Holding; Polar Securities Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased American Water Works Company (AWK) stake by 12.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 15,691 shares as American Water Works Company (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 143,758 shares with $16.68M value, up from 128,067 last quarter. American Water Works Company now has $22.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.12 million shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed

Polar Securities Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 8,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 235,000 shares with $45.36M value, up from 227,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $541.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.96% above currents $189.93 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 88,808 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,031 shares. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 4.3% or 664,707 shares. Parthenon Ltd has invested 1.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 16,520 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 1,371 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 63,468 are held by Meritage Mngmt. Aviance Capital Prns Lc has 1.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan Associate has 46,313 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 99,953 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested in 57,000 shares. The New York-based South Street Advsrs Limited has invested 4.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Brunswick Corp (Put) (NYSE:BC) stake by 383,361 shares to 200,000 valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM) stake by 280,000 shares and now owns 155,000 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.