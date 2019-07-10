Copeland Capital Management Decreased J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Stake; Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (EARN) SI Decreased By 6.14%

Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN) had a decrease of 6.14% in short interest. EARN’s SI was 700,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.14% from 746,500 shares previously. With 67,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN)’s short sellers to cover EARN’s short positions. The SI to Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares’s float is 8.4%. It closed at $10.84 lastly. It is down 0.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Communications (JCOM) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 7,781 shares as J2 Global Communications (JCOM)’s stock rose 2.97%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 364,958 shares with $31.61 million value, down from 372,739 last quarter. J2 Global Communications now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 251,906 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.49M for 15.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 18,336 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 11,033 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 152,240 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 116,176 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 83,644 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 898,558 shares stake. Raymond James And reported 68,153 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 2,438 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.46 million shares. Cwm invested in 0% or 86 shares. 264 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 14,432 were accumulated by Axa.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 37,466 shares to 162,551 valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) stake by 30,580 shares and now owns 275,070 shares. Snap (NYSE:SNA) was raised too.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is j2 Global (JCOM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JCOM vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has j2 Global (JCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $134.52 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It has a 86.03 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

More notable recent Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Three Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Silver National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) 4.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “33 Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Bronze National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.