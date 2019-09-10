Copeland Capital Management Decreased Its Service Intl (SCI) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM)

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 63.87% above currents $13.12 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 18.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 43,610 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 187,536 shares with $7.53 million value, down from 231,146 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 908,000 shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 343,093 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group reported 504 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc invested in 11,661 shares or 0% of the stock. 271,752 are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 91,220 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 82,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.08% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Foresite Management Ii Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.49 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,022 shares. Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amer Group holds 37,992 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 0% or 1,062 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.48M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redmile Group Inc Lc invested in 7.69M shares. 10.25M are owned by Primecap Management Ca. Rock Springs Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 10.37% above currents $46.66 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management reported 29,772 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,090 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 329,800 shares. 604 are owned by Services Corporation. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 42,926 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 7,624 shares. Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 11,281 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Credit Agricole S A owns 134,020 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. North Star Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 5,807 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.71M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 575,945 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 42,371 shares to 511,928 valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 14,351 shares and now owns 143,421 shares. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was raised too.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Service Corporation International to build Volger funeral home at Winston-Salem cemetery – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.