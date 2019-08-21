Copeland Capital Management Decreased By $2.82 Million Its Msci (MSCI) Position; Shorts at Enerplus (ERF) Lowered By 3.67%

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 22.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 14,251 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 48,931 shares with $9.73 million value, down from 63,182 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $19.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $231.5. About 510,886 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. ERF’s SI was 4.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 4.17 million shares previously. With 818,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s short sellers to cover ERF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 909,652 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) stake by 11,559 shares to 136,792 valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Standex International Corporat (NYSE:SXI) stake by 44,111 shares and now owns 179,054 shares. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was raised too.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc has $25800 highest and $184 lowest target. $218.50’s average target is -5.62% below currents $231.5 stock price. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,558 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc owns 1,654 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,930 shares. Strs Ohio holds 33,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1.17M shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,782 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,025 shares. 186,551 are owned by Chevy Chase. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company has invested 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8,978 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 71,099 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.