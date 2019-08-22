Copeland Capital Management Cut By $4.36 Million Its The Ensign Group (ENSG) Stake; Invesco LTD Has Cut Dycom Inds (DY) Holding

Invesco Ltd decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 22,869 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Invesco Ltd holds 252,910 shares with $11.62M value, down from 275,779 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 224,053 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased The Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 11.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 85,435 shares as The Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 672,922 shares with $34.45M value, down from 758,357 last quarter. The Ensign Group Inc now has $2.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 194,183 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd increased Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) stake by 29,676 shares to 342,521 valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sohu Com Ltd stake by 165,934 shares and now owns 985,568 shares. Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has 96,580 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Barclays Public Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,849 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sei Company reported 0.03% stake. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 20,024 shares. Clearbridge Investments invested in 0.01% or 202,323 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Company invested in 32,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 80,153 were accumulated by First Advsrs L P. Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 351,620 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $56’s average target is 29.27% above currents $43.32 stock price. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. Wells Fargo maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 144,039 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 7,804 shares. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 32,553 shares. Profund Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.33% or 196,635 shares in its portfolio. 44,600 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 89,500 shares. 9,022 are held by Petrus Lta. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 2.76M were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,438 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,970 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stake by 104,639 shares to 1.04M valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 11,748 shares and now owns 94,743 shares. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was raised too.