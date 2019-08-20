Copeland Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 25,930 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 17,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.77. About 540,741 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $497.82. About 352,240 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 85,435 shares to 672,922 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,425 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 50,606 shares to 59,159 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.74 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.