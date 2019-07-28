Copeland Capital Management Boosted Its Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) Holding; Dexcom (DXCM) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 163 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 153 cut down and sold their stock positions in Dexcom Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 96.78 million shares, up from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dexcom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 136 Increased: 106 New Position: 57.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 34,688 shares as Cabot Oil And Gas (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 372,953 shares with $9.73M value, up from 338,265 last quarter. Cabot Oil And Gas now has $8.11B valuation. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. for 2,549 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 282,539 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Healthcor Management L.P. has 3.51% invested in the company for 730,100 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 3.31% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 64,787 shares.

The stock increased 1.51% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 347,447 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 74,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Element Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 54,518 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 730 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 109,905 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2.37% or 967,951 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 179,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Copeland Limited Company holds 372,953 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc accumulated 9,579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1.88 million shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.46% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bessemer Group Inc reported 162,233 shares. 25,440 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 206 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Mccormick And Co (NYSE:MKC) stake by 23,578 shares to 1,555 valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 23,329 shares and now owns 13,837 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was reduced too.