Copart Inc. (CPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

As Auto Dealerships companies, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart Inc. 67 8.96 N/A 2.27 34.21 Lithia Motors Inc. 108 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lithia Motors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Copart Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Copart Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lithia Motors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Copart Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4% Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Copart Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lithia Motors Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Copart Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lithia Motors Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Copart Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lithia Motors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Copart Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -12.12% for Copart Inc. with average target price of $67. Competitively the average target price of Lithia Motors Inc. is $132, which is potential 1.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lithia Motors Inc. looks more robust than Copart Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Copart Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 12.91% of Copart Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26% Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78%

For the past year Copart Inc. has weaker performance than Lithia Motors Inc.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.