Copart Inc. (CPRT) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB). The two are both Auto Dealerships companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart Inc. 70 9.18 N/A 2.27 34.21 Rush Enterprises Inc. 40 0.26 N/A 4.32 9.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rush Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Copart Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Copart Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Copart Inc. has a -13.21% downside potential and an average target price of $71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 43.78% respectively. Insiders held 12.91% of Copart Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26% Rush Enterprises Inc. -1.5% 5.66% -4.18% 1.05% -10.5% 10.67%

For the past year Copart Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Copart Inc. beats Rush Enterprises Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.