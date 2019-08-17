Copart (CPRT) Valuation Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Cut Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $27.57 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 817,831 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 1.83M shares. Force Capital Mgmt Llc has 2.27% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pathstone Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 825 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Torray Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 28,389 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 76,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Fmr Lc invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 341,465 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 35,663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Barclays Pcl reported 252,500 shares stake. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,706 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,650 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueact Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.00M shares. First Tru Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 598,276 shares. 1.04M were reported by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Valley Advisers stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ww Asset Inc holds 24,125 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 138,533 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.13 million shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Force Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Kensico Capital Management owns 2.90 million shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 956,798 shares or 0% of the stock. 893,343 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 5.82 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.