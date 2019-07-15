Copart (CPRT) Valuation Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Has Cut by $956,400 Its Stake; American Century Companies Has Lifted Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake by $16.60 Million as Share Price Declined

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 457.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 377,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 459,617 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 82,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 430,246 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 480,900 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.59 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

