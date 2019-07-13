Copart (CPRT) Stock Price Rose While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lifted by $1.04 Million Its Holding; S&Co Position in Range Resources (RRC) Decreased as Stock Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.24 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 17,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 131,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 11,100 shares. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources: Takeaways From Fourth Quarter Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.