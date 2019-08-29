Copart (CPRT) Stake Raised by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; Carlson Capital Management Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.04M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 444,546 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. 3,225 are held by Bragg Fincl Advisors. Horizon Invs Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,777 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 142,702 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 17,242 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 5,353 shares. Discovery Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ct reported 2.26% stake. Qs Invsts Lc owns 26,454 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 146,120 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Bank Of So Dak reported 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,659 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 835 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WOW!’s â€œCostume Questâ€ Returns to Amazon Prime Video With New Episodes and a Holiday Special – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.