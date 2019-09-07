Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Lowered Its Position by $956,400 as Stock Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Pgt Com (PGTI) Stake by $322,361; Stock Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.86M shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Pgt Inc Com (PGTI) by 101.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 24,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 49,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 24,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Pgt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 229,189 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation Com (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 10,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) by 62,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,350 shares, and cut its stake in H R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd holds 273,170 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 350 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.03% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 12,690 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has 1,664 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 555,698 shares. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Amer Century reported 720,085 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 10,000 shares.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 23,981 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 225 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,653 shares. Parkside State Bank owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 94 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 57,900 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 14.74 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 140,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg owns 167,461 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 0.17% or 76,219 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 859,066 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 55,943 shares stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 16,641 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,727 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 149,214 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

