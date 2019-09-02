Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Decreased Stake by $956,400 as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 276,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92M, up from 268,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRT, CMI, MYL – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copart Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,200 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4,372 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rockland holds 7,275 shares. Franklin accumulated 53,290 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Epoch Invest Partners Inc reported 65,107 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 124 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 519,284 shares. Pinnacle Prns accumulated 10,957 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 135,978 shares stake. Boston Advsr Ltd stated it has 45,543 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $127.66M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK) by 16,548 shares to 281,586 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,153 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301,314 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. 11.98M were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loudon Management Limited Liability Company has 120,270 shares. Dean Inv Ltd reported 88,226 shares. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca owns 33,270 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Capital Management Limited Liability holds 53,061 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advsr owns 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 308,652 shares. Palouse Capital Management reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP owns 4.66M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 366,926 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 755,363 shares. Cordasco Financial accumulated 640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stearns Fincl Services Gru Incorporated owns 50,367 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.