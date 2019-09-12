Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $1.79 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 162,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.56 million, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 869,940 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 130,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 469,048 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.06 million, down from 599,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 1.53M shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,473 shares to 137,353 shares, valued at $62.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Copart Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 1,997 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 19,963 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 1.72 million shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 15,000 shares. Epoch has 80,107 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Tru Na reported 7,812 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 70,300 were reported by Andra Ap. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 25,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.33% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 110,045 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.35% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 20,628 were accumulated by Natixis. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tortoise Invest Mngmt holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Llc has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 71,408 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,441 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd stated it has 550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.05% or 191,312 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 20,765 are owned by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co. Blackrock stated it has 10.56 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.06% or 9,924 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.