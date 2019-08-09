Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Smith Thomas W Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Its Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson (JNJ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, up from 106,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 3.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 1.81M shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests owns 26,677 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,272 shares. Bath Savings Trust Company, Maine-based fund reported 39,796 shares. 27,557 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Limited Liability. Coastline Trust Comm accumulated 1.01% or 48,433 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.19% or 1,974 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management Incorporated has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,299 shares. Hallmark Cap Incorporated holds 2.38% or 156,409 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 209,924 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 4,585 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 82,542 are owned by Yhb Invest. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Invest Mgmt owns 2,191 shares. Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 23,121 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.03% stake.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,006 shares, and cut its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 448,220 shares. Caprock Grp holds 4,991 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nadler Fincl Inc accumulated 5,000 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 825 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 439,077 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.05% or 49,738 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 157,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 66,998 shares. Pennsylvania Co has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Landscape Cap Management Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 77,448 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 64,574 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Copart (CPRT) Appoints Diane M. Morefield & Stephen Fisher to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cummins (CMI) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Copart Opens Second Location in Hartford, Connecticut – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv (ALV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09 million for 33.77 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.