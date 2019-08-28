Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Stake; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Upped Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.04M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 22,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 633,986 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.10M, up from 611,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.42 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.49 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

