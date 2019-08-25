Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Decreased Position by $62.92 Million as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 32.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.