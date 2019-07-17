Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Force Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.33 Million; As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Force Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $507,600

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 532,743 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 778,431 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 287 shares. Group One Trading LP invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,510 shares. Chevy Chase Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 94,810 shares. Amer Insur Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 34,030 shares. Andra Ap reported 39,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Comm has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 55 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 6,495 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 94,800 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 3,942 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 32,600 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

